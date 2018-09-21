Q In the Lou This Weekend

Tonight through Sunday at Kiener Plaza

September 21, 2018
Trish Gazall
Q in the Lou

Features
Shows
Trish's Blog
Trish's Trash

This is one of my favorite events! The best BBQ from all over the country, including St. Louis, all in one place! It's happening at Kiener Plaza starting today. BBQ, beer, live music...can it get any better? 

8 of America's Pit Masters

14 hours of live music

18,000 lbs of barbecue

Free admission

WHEN: 

Friday 4p-9p

Saturday 10:30am-8p

Sunday 11a-6p

WHERE: 

Kiener Plaza, Downtown 

Click here for more info on the event and VIP tickets. 

Q in the Lou
BBQ

Trish's Dishes