Q In the Lou This Weekend

This is one of my favorite events! The best BBQ from all over the country, including St. Louis, all in one place! It's happening at Kiener Plaza starting today. BBQ, beer, live music...can it get any better?

8 of America's Pit Masters

14 hours of live music

18,000 lbs of barbecue

Free admission

WHEN:

Friday 4p-9p

Saturday 10:30am-8p

Sunday 11a-6p

WHERE:

Kiener Plaza, Downtown

Click here for more info on the event and VIP tickets.