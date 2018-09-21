Q In the Lou This Weekend
Tonight through Sunday at Kiener Plaza
September 21, 2018
This is one of my favorite events! The best BBQ from all over the country, including St. Louis, all in one place! It's happening at Kiener Plaza starting today. BBQ, beer, live music...can it get any better?
8 of America's Pit Masters
14 hours of live music
18,000 lbs of barbecue
Free admission
WHEN:
Friday 4p-9p
Saturday 10:30am-8p
Sunday 11a-6p
WHERE:
Kiener Plaza, Downtown
Click here for more info on the event and VIP tickets.
Q in the Lou is this weekend! Admission is free, but a Q VIP Pass is the way to do it all! These all-inclusive passes are sold out for Friday night and only a few remain for Saturday and Sunday. Get yours before it’s too late! --: @TheShedBBQ #qinthelouhttps://t.co/Ervutlmpvl pic.twitter.com/weHg6qquHj— Qinthe Lou (@QintheLouSTL) September 20, 2018