RECAP: American Idol & DWTS Finale's

Maddie Poppe was named American Idol’s season 16 winner on Monday night’s finale.

Video of Maddie Poppe Wins American Idol 2018 - Finale - American Idol 2018 on ABC

She did a great version of Landslide:

Video of Maddie Poppe Sings &quot;Landslide&quot; by Fleetwood Mac - Finale - American Idol 2018 on ABC

And earlier in the night, Maddie and runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson confirmed they are dating--and teamed up for a mashup of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and "What a Wonderful World." Host Ryan Seacrest also presented the couple with a trip to Hawaii.

Video of Maddie &amp; Caleb Sing &quot;Somewhere Over the Rainbow&quot; &amp; &quot;What a Wonderful World&quot; - Finale - American Idol

And over on Dancing With the Stars: Athletes. Adam Rippon won the Mirror Ball on Monday night's finale of The beloved Olympic figure skater's victory was expected, as viewers of the show have deemed him the frontrunner since the start of the competition four weeks ago. "Winning the Mirror Ball now has taken on a whole new meaning," the openly gay athlete declared shortly before his final dance. "I never thought somebody like me would be accepted. But I really feel loved." Washington Redskins defensive back Josh Norman and controversial former figure skater Tonya Harding came in second and third, respectively.