WATCH: Reese Witherspoon Talks Big Little Lies & Plays Charades

Reese Witherspoon was on The Tonight Show last night talking Big Little Lies! She explains why photos have surfaced of her throwing ice cream at Meryl Streep while filming Season 2 of Big Little Lies, reveals her plans for her own Fixer Upper-type HGTV show and discusses her lifestyle book, Whiskey in a Teacup.

Video of Reese Witherspoon Confirms Some Big Little Lies Season 2 Rumors

And she teamed up with Jimmy to compete against Lenny Kravitz and his daughter Zoë in a game of charades with a twist - they have to lip sync the clues as they act them out to get their partners to guess the names of popular songs.