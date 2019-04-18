Registration Now Open for 15th Annual Cardinals Kids Clinics

Registration is now open for the 15th annual St. Louis Cardinals Alumni Kids Clinics presented by Nike and Sports Water. Each year, Cardinals Alumni Kids Clinics provide kids ages 7-13 with an opportunity to learn baseball fundamentals from former Cardinals players and coaches at a variety of locations throughout the greater St. Louis community. Last year, over 1,000 kids participated in the clinics.

At each half-day clinic, Cardinals Alumni provide small group instruction on pitching, hitting, base-running and other baseball fundamentals. Every instructor at the Kids Clinics is a former Cardinals player or coach. Additionally, Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader will make an appearance at each of the seven local clinics.

Each participant will receive a goodie bag complete with Cardinals t-shirt, cap and two tickets to a 2019 game, as well as baseball cards for an autograph session with the alumni instructors, and prize drawings for great Cardinals items.

Registration is $99 per child for local clinics and $95 for out-of-town clinics. To register for a Cardinals Alumni Kids Clinic, or for a list of instructors and more information, visit cardinals.com/clinics. The full schedule:

Tues. June 4

Highland, Ill. (Glik Park)

8 AM – 12:30 PM

Tues. June 11

Cape Girardeau, Mo. (Shawnee Park Sports Complex)

12:30 PM – 5 PM

Thurs. June 13

Effingham, Ill. (Community Park)

12:30 PM – 5 PM

Tues. June 18

Belleville, Ill. (Khoury League Main Fields)

8 AM – 12:30 PM

Thurs. June 20

Chesterfield, Mo. (Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex)

8 AM – 12:30 PM

Tues. June 25

Ballwin, Mo. (Ballwin Athletics Association)

8 AM – 12:30 PM

Thurs. June 27

Quincy, Ill. (Quincy University)

12:30 PM – 5 PM

Tues. July 16

Affton, Mo. (Affton Athletic Association)

8 AM – 12:30 PM

Thurs. July 18

Columbia, Mo. (Cosmo Park)

12:30 PM – 5 PM

Tues. July 23

Springfield, Ill. (Rotary Park)

12:30 PM – 5 PM

Tues. July 30

Arnold, Mo. (Arnold Athletic Association)

8 AM – 12:30 PM

Thurs. August 1

St. Peters, Mo. (Woodlands Park)

8 AM – 12:30 PM