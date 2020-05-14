Reopening plans announced for St. Louis malls, casinos

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - Some big businesses in the area will be reopening its doors soon. Several malls in the St. Louis area will allow customers in on Monday and casinos in Missouri will be able to reopen on June 1.

Casinos had been scheduled to reopen on Friday, but the Missouri Gaming Commission pushed it back to June 1 to accommodate various local government opening dates that differ from the state.

The casinos have been closed since March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Galleria, Plaza Frontenac, West County and South County malls will reopen on Monday and most will have adjusted hours.

South and West County Centers will open their doors at 11 a.m. Groups of 10 or more people will be prohibited from gathering in the food courts or common areas and social distancing guidelines must be complied with. Children's play areas, drinking fountains and common areas will also be closed and the public will be asked to exercise good judgment and follow CDC social distancing guidelines in the malls.

Not all stores inside the malls will be reopening. It's encouraged to call stores before you leave to make sure they are open.

Illinois casinos in the St. Louis area – Alton Argosy and Casino Queen – have no time table for reopening.