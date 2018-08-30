RHONY's Luann De Lesseps Avoids Jail Time

Luann De Lesseps will avoid jail time after a judge signed off on a plea deal this week over her notorious Christmas Eve arrest in Palm Beach, Florida. Last month, the plea was set in motion after the Real Housewives of New York star agreed to plead guilty to battery, trespass and disorderly intoxication. In return, she'll receive a year of probation and is required to avoid alcohol and illegal drugs. She must also perform 50 hours of community service and attend two AA meetings a week. The 53-year-old previously apologized to the deputy who witnessed her drunkenly refusing to leave another guest's hotel room over the holidays. She also threatened to kill a police officer, which originally led to a felony charge for resisting an officer with violence. By the way, what do you think of the reunion? Are you Team Bethenny or Team Carole??

