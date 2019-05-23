"RHONY"'s Luann de Lesseps Ordered Back to Jail for Violating Probation

Whoa! I'm surprised and not surprised at the same time. Luann de Lesseps has been ordered back to jail for violating her probation stemming from her December 2017 arrest in Palm Beach, Florida. On Thursday, a judge ruled that the 54-year-old be thrown in jail after failing an alcohol test. "Judge orders Housewives star Luann DeLesseps into custody for alleged probation violations," a local reporter tweeted. "Judge says DeLesseps obviously isn’t taking probation seriously, after positive alcohol test, not attending meetings." The RHONY star was arrested and charged with battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication in December 2017 after drunkenly entering someone else's hotel room on Christmas Eve and later attacking a police officer. After completing two rehab treatments, the Bravo star accepted a plea deal in August 2018. Read more here.

