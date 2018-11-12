WATCH: The Rockefeller Tree Arrives in NYC
It will light up on Wednesday November 28
November 12, 2018
TODAY kicked off the holiday season Saturday morning with the arrival of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 72-foot tall, 12-ton Norway spruce. The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a symbol of the holidays since 1931, will light up for the first time this year on Wednesday, Nov. 28, with a celebration airing on NBC. The tree will shine bright every night through Jan. 7.
Today is the day! This year’s 72-foot Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has arrived from its home in Wallkill, New York, and @DavePriceTV is riding in with the beautiful Norway spruce. pic.twitter.com/dq1VCSwsp7— TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 10, 2018