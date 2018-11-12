WATCH: The Rockefeller Tree Arrives in NYC

TODAY kicked off the holiday season Saturday morning with the arrival of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 72-foot tall, 12-ton Norway spruce. The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a symbol of the holidays since 1931, will light up for the first time this year on Wednesday, Nov. 28, with a celebration airing on NBC. The tree will shine bright every night through Jan. 7.

Today is the day! This year’s 72-foot Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has arrived from its home in Wallkill, New York, and @DavePriceTV is riding in with the beautiful Norway spruce. pic.twitter.com/dq1VCSwsp7 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 10, 2018