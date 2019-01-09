Rumored List for Celebrity Big Brother

Season Two of "Celebrity Big Brother" will premiere on CBS on January 21st. So of course there are leaks and rumors all around the internet. The two biggest "celebs" that people are talking about...Caitlyn Jenner and Sean Spicer. I've seen lots of people claiming to know who will be in the house but CBS has not confirmed any of this!

Other possible celelbrity houseguests are:

1. Aubrey O'Day from Danity Kane and "Celebrity Apprentice"

2. Bobby Moynihan from "Saturday Night Live"

3. Former NFL wide receiver Calvin Johnson

4. Carson Kressley from the original "Queer Eye"

5. Jonathan Bennett from "Mean Girls"

6. Lindsay Lohan's mother Dina Lohan

7. Justin Bieber's father-in-law Stephen Baldwin

8. Tiffany Pollard, a.k.a. "New York" from "Flavor of Love"

9. Tonya Harding

Read more here.