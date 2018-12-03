WATCH: Saturday Night Live's Tribute to President George H.W. Bush

This weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live paid tribute to President George H.W. Bush by airing a montage of Dana Carvey's legendary impersonations of the former president. Carvey made a name for himself in the '90s by using dramatic hand gestures and lines like "Not gonna do it" to poke fun at Bush Sr. The impersonation amused Bush Sr. so much that in 1992, he even invited Carvey to the White house. Bush Sr. also appeared on SNL in 1994 to jokingly declare that Carvey's impression was "bad" and nothing like him. It's near the end of this clip:

And Dana Carvey talked about his relationship with the Bush family in a past episode of Conan: