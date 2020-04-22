Sauce Magazine Offering Free Advertising Space to St. Louis Restaurants

Sauce Magazine, the only independent culinary publication in St. Louis, announced today that they will be giving free advertising space on their digital platform to any bar, restaurant or food industry operation that needs a boost during the Covid-19 crisis. The offer begins April 24 and will run through the duration of the shut down, including any future extensions. Those interested can request their FREE ad by clicking here and the public can view those ads here. So if you know of any establishment that needs help, let them know about this!!

“This is a one-stop page that allows the public to easily view all the special promotions across the region instead of going to each individual website or calling each outlet to see what they’re offering,” Allyson Mace, founder and publisher of Sauce magazine, explained. But that’s not the only public support coming from Sauce. “Like everyone else right now, we’ve had to pivot our resources to meet the new reality,” Mace continued. “So we’ve repurposed our groundbreaking online restaurant guide to direct people instead to the most updated information on every restaurant and bar offering take out or curbside food and beverages across the city, which can be found here https://www.saucemagazine.com/restaurant-guide/. And for now, the magazine is operating only online and with only one coverage point: Coronavirus and how it is impacting the people and places we usually write up for their latest mouth-watering plate or ingenious cocktail.”

Sauce also created a Facebook group page where St. Louisans can “learn how area restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments are adapting their services to the challenges of COVID19." It's a good resouce and I've been checking it daily. It gives you access to ask any questions, comment or share a post!