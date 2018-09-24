Scrabble Adds 300 Words to Game Dictionary

On Monday, Merriam-Webster released the sixth edition of its official Scrabble Players Dictionary, which contains such new entries as sriracha, beatdown, zomboid, twerk, sheeple, wayback, bibimbap, botnet, emoji, facepalm, frowny, hivemind, puggle, and yowza. However, it's the addition of smaller words that may make players happiest. "'OK' is something Scrabble players have been waiting for for a long time,” says Merriam-Webster editor at large Peter Sokolowski. “Basically, two- and three-letter words are the lifeblood of the game.” Ew was also added along with bestie. Click here to see more.

-- #SCRABBLE fans: check out some of our favorite new words added to the dictionary! -- https://t.co/FuHDOPJZrS — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) September 24, 2018