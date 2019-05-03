Scrabble Adds 3000 Words to Game Dictionary!

Your bae will be totally on fleek after perusing the nearly 3,000 new entries--yowza!--added to the official Scrabble dictionary. CNN reports that in addition to, "bae," "yowza," and "fleek," other terms now deemed Scrabble-acceptable include "transphobia," "cisgender," "misgender," and "antivaxxer." On a lighter note, "mansplaining" and "manspreading"--as well as "shebagging," which refers to a woman putting a bag on a seat--have also been added. The new terms bring the total number of entries in the Official Scrabble Words book to roughly 279,000.

Video of Remainer, mansplaining and bae: Scrabble gets a facelift with nearly 3,000 new words | 5 News