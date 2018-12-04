Secret Santa's Paying off Layaways!

Ahhh I love this story!! Last week in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, a Secret Santa walked into a Walmart store and paid off $29,000 in layaway gifts purchased by various Christmas shoppers. “When customers quietly pay off others’ layaway items, we’re reminded how good people can be," Walmart said in a statement. "We’re honored to be a small part of these random acts of kindness.” And it happened last week in Colorado! A Secret Santa paid off the entire layaway section ,$45,000, at a Walmart. (Read more about that here.) As The Philadelphia Inquirer notes, in 2015 Secret Santas paid off some $500,000 in layaway tabs at Walmarts in three states alone, including Pennsylvania. I wish I had that much money to pull this off but it has got me thinking what I could do for the holiday season......

