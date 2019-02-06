See Kennedy Holmes Perform Live in St. Louis

If you were a fan of St. Louisan and Voice contestant Kennedy Holmes, you can now see her perform live in St. Louis.

The Sheldon concert hall is pleased to announce that St. Louis native and NBC’s The Voice finalist Kennedy Holmes will make a special appearance at the Dianne Reeves concert at the Sheldon Concert Hall, Saturday, February 9 at 8 p.m.

Holmes earned global acclaim with a breakout performance of Adele’s “Turning Tables,” headlining Season 15 of NBC’s The Voice. Throughout a magical run to the finals of the season, audiences and coaches Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine marveled at Holmes’ talent calling her, “Quite possibly the greatest singer to appear on the show.”

Holmes made her stage performing debut at age 10, as Little Inez in The Muny’s 2015 production of Hairspray. Since then, she has remained a local theatre constant with several additional performances at The Muny, Stages and The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. She has also been a member of The Muny Kids and STAGES Performing Arts Academy Triple Threats programs.

Tickets are on sale now at $45 orchestra/$40 balcony 1/$30 balcony 2. Call MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or visit TheSheldon.org.