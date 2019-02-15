Shamrock Shake Back for Limited Time

The Shamrock Shake is back on the menu at McDonald's! It's made from McDonald’s vanilla soft serve blended with Shamrock Shake syrup and topped with whipped topping. Like the McRib, Shamrock Shakes only get on the menu for a limited time. This year, they’ll be available in stores through March 24.

To help you track them down, McDonald’s has introduced a feature on its app that tracks which locations are selling the beverage based on zip code.