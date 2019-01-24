LOOK: Silver Dollar City's New 8-Story Christmas Tree

In 2019 Silver Dollar City will debut an all-new, 80-foot-tall, state-of-the-art Christmas tree on the City's Town Square!! The custom-designed, towering tree will soar 8 stories into the night sky as the centerpiece of the all-new "Joy on Town Square."



The tree will feature hundreds of thousands of dancing high-resolution lights with an infinite ability to combine color, music, light and animated imagery. In total, the tree's output, along with the enhanced Square experience, will equal more than one-million LED lights. Silver Dollar City's An Old Time Christmas runs Nov. 2 to Dec. 30, 2019.

