LOOK: Silver Dollar City's New 8-Story Christmas Tree

An Old Time Christmas runs Nov. 2 to Dec. 30, 2019

January 24, 2019
Trish Gazall
Trish Gazall

photo by Silver Dollar City

Categories: 
Features
Shows
Trish's Blog
Trish's Trash

In 2019 Silver Dollar City will debut an all-new, 80-foot-tall, state-of-the-art Christmas tree on the City's Town Square!!   The custom-designed, towering tree will soar 8 stories into the night sky as the centerpiece of the all-new "Joy on Town Square."  

The tree will feature hundreds of thousands of dancing high-resolution lights with an infinite ability to combine color, music, light and animated imagery.  In total, the tree's output, along with the enhanced Square experience, will equal more than one-million LED lights.  Silver Dollar City's An Old Time Christmas runs Nov. 2 to Dec. 30, 2019. 

Click here for more. 

Tags: 
Silver Dollar City
Branson
Christmas

Trish's Dishes