WATCH: Singer Proposes to Girlfriend in Front of Coaches on 'The Voice'

On Monday night’s episode of The Voice, one of the auditioning singers proposed to his girlfriend after securing a spot on John Legend's team. While John was the only coach to turn for Denton Arnell during his slowed-down cover of Drake’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home,” Denton celebrated the moment by inviting his girlfriend Tiffany onstage and dropping to one knee. "Being that [John] gave me a 'Yes,' I wanted to see if Tiffany would give me a 'Yes,'" Denton said. After they bumped heads (literally), Tiffany accepted the proposal. I wonder what would have happened if no one turned their chair?!?! Watch his audition and proposal:

