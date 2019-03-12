WATCH: Singer Proposes to Girlfriend in Front of Coaches on 'The Voice'
Thankfully John Legend turned his chair!
On Monday night’s episode of The Voice, one of the auditioning singers proposed to his girlfriend after securing a spot on John Legend's team. While John was the only coach to turn for Denton Arnell during his slowed-down cover of Drake’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home,” Denton celebrated the moment by inviting his girlfriend Tiffany onstage and dropping to one knee. "Being that [John] gave me a 'Yes,' I wanted to see if Tiffany would give me a 'Yes,'" Denton said. After they bumped heads (literally), Tiffany accepted the proposal. I wonder what would have happened if no one turned their chair?!?! Watch his audition and proposal: