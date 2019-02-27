'Sleeping with the Enemy' Remake Planned

I loved this movie!! The Wrap reports that FOX Searchlight is teeing up a remake of Julia Roberts' 1991 thriller Sleeping With the Enemy, with writer and director Nia DaCosta attached to helm the project. DaCosta is also lined up to direct an upcoming remake of the 1992 spooker Candyman that's being co-written by horrormeisters Clive Barker and Jordan Peele. Casting info and a release date for the Sleeping With the Enemy remake have yet to be revealed. The original movie starred Roberts as an unhappily married woman who fakes her own death to escape her abusive husband.

Video of Sleeping with the Enemy | #TBT Trailer | 20th Century FOX