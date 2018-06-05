Snickers Has Three New Flavors

SNICKERS® three new limited edition Intense Flavors – Espresso, Fiery and Salty & Sweet – are now available in stores nationwide. Each bar features peanuts and caramel covered in milk chocolate, with a bold new flavor twist – espresso, chili pepper or salt-infused.

The new flavors will join the brand's popular, "You're Not You When You're Hungry" campaign, with the new SNICKERS® Intense Flavors corresponding to the hunger symptom on the outside of the packaging: Irritable = Espresso, Wimpy = Fiery, and Indecisive = Salty & Sweet.

I love a Snickers. I like the original or almond.