SNL: Amy Schumer and Tina Fey Will Host!

Amy Schumer will host the May 12 episode of Saturday Night Live! NBC announced this on Wednesday. Schumer, who hosted the show in 2015, stars in I Feel Pretty, which hits theaters this weekend.

Tina Fey will host the final episode of season 43 on May 19. This will be the sixth time that Fey — the former SNL head writer and Weekend Update anchor — has returned to host the show. Fey’s musical adaptation of Mean Girls opened on Broadway this month.

Kacey Musgraves will be the musical guest on May 12, and Nicki Minaj will help Fey close out the season.