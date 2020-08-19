St. Louis Artists Featured in Charity Auction

The 15th Annual Art of PAWS is going on right now! Vivent Health is excited to be offering St. Louisans the opportunity to bid on original artwork by St. Louis' best known artists. Each year artists are provided with a free canvas courtesy of ArtMart – St. Louis’ Creative Marketplace. They are then auctioned off at the organization’s annual Art of PAWS fundraiser to benefit their Pets Are Wonderful Support (PAWS) program. This year is a little different. The art auction will be online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Bidding opened on Monday, August 17th at 9 am and will close at 5 pm on Sunday, August 23rd. You can view the artwork and make a bid on their site, click here. Or click here for their Facebook event page.

The program helps offset the cost of veterinary care and pet food for people living with HIV. This allows individuals to focus on managing their health with the unconditional love and support of their pets by their side. The annual event is presented by Purina. Purina & Vivent Health share the belief that people and pets are better together!

St. Louis’ art community has shown an overwhelming amount of support this year with over 75 piece of art being donated – a record for the event! You can learn more and cast your bid now at http://artofpaws.viventhealth.org.