Meet St. Louis Cardinals Jose Martinez at Schnucks this Week
He will take pictures and sign autographs
June 17, 2019
St. Louis Cardinals Jose Martinez, also known affectionately as “Cafecito” (Little Coffee), will stop by various Schnucks' locations this week to promote his Primos® Coffee. During his appearance, he will sign bags of the coffee and take pictures with fans. Twelve-ounce ground bags are available to purchase at select Schnucks stores on sale for $11.49 (regularly $12.99). Customers who purchase a bag of coffee for signing can also have one other item signed.
Schnucks Edwardsville: Monday, June 17 - Noon - 1 p.m.
Schnucks Fenton: Tuesday, June 18 - Noon - 1 p.m.
Schnucks Town Square: Friday, June 21 - Noon - 1 p.m.
Schnucks Ladue: Sunday, June 23 - 11 a.m. - Noon