St. Louis flag crowned 'Coolest US City Flag'

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - St. Louis taking home the title of "Coolest US City Flag" might be one of the greatest underdog stories in bracket-challenge history. The Gateway City was seeded as No. 64 out of 64 cities, but was crowed champion over the weekend.

The competition was held on Twitter via the @FlagsMarch account, who created a 64-city bracket and staged daily Twitter polls for each matchup. Until on Sunday, it came down to St. Louis and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

St. Louis won by a final vote of 94% to 6%:

St. Louis and Tulsa pic.twitter.com/ya8XhAuCSr — March Madness of Flags (@FlagsMarch) May 3, 2020

The St. Louis flag is sometimes called the "Three Rivers Flag," as it symbolizes the confluence of the Missouri, Mississippi, and Meramec Rivers. The Fleur-de-lis in the middle is there to give homage to the city’s French heritage.

In the bracket challenge, St. Louis went head-to-head, and defeated, New York, Albuquerque, Indianapolis and Portland.

Here's the full bracket: