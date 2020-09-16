St. Louis Lebanese Festival Curbside Pick-up
Pre-ordering open now
This year's St. Louis Lebanese Festival is adapting to the new COVID rules and precautions and will be doing curbside pickup only. You also have to pre-order! If you've listened to my over the years you know this is my church, St. Raymond's. They always have a Wednesday lunch open to the public but the festival always offers a few things new on the menu. The food is made by the men and women of the church. If you grew up in St. Louis I'm sure you've been to the Cedars for a prom or wedding! Please share if you can! And thanks for your support! Here are the details for this year:
The 53rd St. Louis Lebanese Festival
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 19, 2020, 12:00 Noon — 6:00 PM
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 20, 2020, 11:00 AM — 3:00 PM
at St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral
931 Lebanon Dr., St. Louis, MO 63104
Due to Covid 19 Protocol
Only Curbside Pick-Up
Only Pre-Order of Food, Raffle, and Cultural Items
Pre-orders begin online Now- Sep 18
https://st-raymond-cathedral.square.site
Phone pre-order Now- Sep 18
Tel: 314 421 9151
Hosted by St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral
(Buy $100 worth of merchandise and
get a complimentary Raffle ticket)