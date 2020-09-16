St. Louis Lebanese Festival Curbside Pick-up

This year's St. Louis Lebanese Festival is adapting to the new COVID rules and precautions and will be doing curbside pickup only. You also have to pre-order! If you've listened to my over the years you know this is my church, St. Raymond's. They always have a Wednesday lunch open to the public but the festival always offers a few things new on the menu. The food is made by the men and women of the church. If you grew up in St. Louis I'm sure you've been to the Cedars for a prom or wedding! Please share if you can! And thanks for your support! Here are the details for this year:

The 53rd St. Louis Lebanese Festival

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 19, 2020, 12:00 Noon — 6:00 PM

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 20, 2020, 11:00 AM — 3:00 PM

at St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral

931 Lebanon Dr., St. Louis, MO 63104

Due to Covid 19 Protocol

Only Curbside Pick-Up

Only Pre-Order of Food, Raffle, and Cultural Items

Pre-orders begin online Now- Sep 18

https://st-raymond-cathedral.square.site

Phone pre-order Now- Sep 18

Tel: 314 421 9151

Hosted by St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral

www.StRaymond-MC.org

(Buy $100 worth of merchandise and

get a complimentary Raffle ticket)