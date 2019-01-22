St. Louis Man Competing in The Titan Games

Set your DVR's St. Louis, because one of our very own is competing in The Titan Games!

Derik Scott of St. Louis, MO is going to be competing this Thursday, January 24th on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new hit show on NBC “The Titan Games”.

Derik is an attorney by day, but a martial artist and MMA fighter by night. Raised by gymnasts, Derik could do a back flip at age 4 and won his first national championship in gymnastics at 7. When Derik was 12, he lost his older brother, Ian, in a car accident. He is dedicating his performance on “The Titan Games” to his brother’s memory.

“The Titan Games” will not only test the competitors’ physical strength, but also their mental and emotional fortitude. In the end, the Titans will return to battle against one another, with one man and one woman emerging as Titan Champion and each winning a grand prize of $100,000.

The Titan Games airs on NBC at 7pm.

