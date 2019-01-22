St. Louis Man Competing in The Titan Games
Set your DVR's St. Louis, because one of our very own is competing in The Titan Games!
Derik Scott of St. Louis, MO is going to be competing this Thursday, January 24th on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new hit show on NBC “The Titan Games”.
Derik is an attorney by day, but a martial artist and MMA fighter by night. Raised by gymnasts, Derik could do a back flip at age 4 and won his first national championship in gymnastics at 7. When Derik was 12, he lost his older brother, Ian, in a car accident. He is dedicating his performance on “The Titan Games” to his brother’s memory.
“The Titan Games” will not only test the competitors’ physical strength, but also their mental and emotional fortitude. In the end, the Titans will return to battle against one another, with one man and one woman emerging as Titan Champion and each winning a grand prize of $100,000.
#Repost @therock . Let’s go!!! . The BIGGEST competition, arena, host, and show to ever take place. . Hearing and seeing myself on these promos with @therock is surreal. . I cannot wait for you guys to see this! . ・・・ From @therock: . My mind can be a very dangerous (and fun) place.. just don’t ask me about math, because I suck at that — everything else I’m brilliant at though ---- . On JANUARY 3RD, the best athletes in America, enter my mind and the Titan Arena at their own risks. . THE TITAN GAMES on @NBC 2HR world premiere THIS THURS! . @sevenbucksprod @asmithcoprod
#Repost @therock . The Rock pushed us, humbled us, destroyed us, and then showed us where the magic happens. . To hear DJ say he is proud of us is an unbelievably validating experience. Grateful for the opportunities the @nbctitangames gave us to show off who we are. . ・・・ From @therock: . The Men of @nbctitangames. My goal was to find the best male athletes in America — to test and push them like they’ve never experienced before. . Destroy them. . Humble them. . Push thru pain and blood. . Because when we push thru that level of pain (hey I wrestled for 30min with a detached quadricep and adductor from my pelvis, where the only things keeping me going thru the pain was adrenaline, pride and the audience) then on the other side of that pain is where the magic happens. . F*cking proud of these men. They all pushed thru pain, found their magic and walked away better. . Join us for our 2HR PREMIERE of THE TITAN GAMES. THIS THURSDAY NIGHT on @NBC ------
The Titan Games airs on NBC at 7pm.