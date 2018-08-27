St. Louis Restaurant Serves Kindness

My parents celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on Saturday. I crashed their date and joined them for dinner at Brazie's. I'm going to let this post speak for itself. The only things I would like to add- I did not know the names of the servers when I originally posted this and went back to include the names. And when I say they go their "frequently" I mean enough to be recognized but it's not like they are on a first name basis. They go maybe once every couple of months which I think makes it even more outstanding!!! My heart is full. Thank you Brazie's!! xoxoxo

From my Facebook post on Saturday night:

My dad has Essential Tremors. Not a serious issue, it mimics some symptoms of Parkinson’s in that his hands shake. (Thank God that’s all he has.)Anyway, it makes it really hard for him to eat. So sometimes going out to eat isn’t always fun. My parents go to Brazie’s frequently. They usually have the same servers, either this one guy or this one girl (Jim and Courtney) Seeing him struggle they both take it upon themselves to cut up his food...which is just beyond kind. Tonight I went with them and both of the servers were there but we had a server they’ve never had before (Justin.) He brings the food to the table cut up. So that means one of the other two sought him out to tell him and make sure my dad’s food arrived cut up!!! And they were busy!!!! Like I want to cry just thinking about it. The kindness. I don’t have the proper words. All I can do is tell you. And if I could give them 10 stars I would.