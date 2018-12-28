St. Louis Restaurants on the Travel Channel Tomorrow!!

Andrew Zimmern was in St. Louis to film an episode for The Zimmern List and it airs tomorrow (Saturday, December 29) at 9am on The Travel Channel. The episode description reads: Andrew heads to St. Louis to get his fill of comfort food. He savors barbecued pig snoots, indulges in a modern Midwestern incarnation of traditional Italian fare and slurps noodles at one of the hottest new spots for East Asian fare.