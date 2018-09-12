St. Louis Symphony Free Concert Tonight in Forest Park

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is performing for free on Forest Park’s Art Hill beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The concert is family-friendly and not just appealing to classical music lovers – the program consists of well-known classical numbers (“Fanfare for the Common Man” and “Ride of the Valkyries” for example), but also show tunes and movie numbers, including pieces from “The Sound of Music,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Harry Potter,” and “Star Wars.” It's the beginning of its 2018/2019 season, titled “From Our Family to Yours.” This year celebrates the 50th anniversary of the SLSO’s first community concert in Forest Park.

For the second year in a row, Resident Conductor Gemma New will lead the SLSO in this annual concert, which features highlights from the upcoming season, the 139th for the SLSO. In keeping with the season’s family theme, the SLSO will feature 16-year-old Theo Bockhorst as a soloist on Bruch’s Scottish Fantasy. Bockhorst, who is in his junior year at Clayton High School, is the concertmaster of the SLSO’s Youth Orchestra. His mother, Angie Smart, is a violinist with the SLSO.

The concert includes works by composers who will be featured throughout the 18/19 season, from Mozart and Mendelssohn to John Williams and Alan Menken.

Here's some video from last year shot by Jamie Springer in our web department:

Video of St. Louis Symphony Kicks Off Season at Forest Park

You can get more info here.

Gemma New, conductor

Theo Bockhorst, violin



SMITH The Star-Spangled Banner

MOZART Eine kleine Nachtmusik

COPLAND Fanfare for the Common Man

MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 3, "Scottish"

BRUCH Scottish Fantasy

WAGNER Ride of the Valkyries from Die Walküre

TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 6, "Pathétique"

RODGERS Selections from The Sound of Music

ALAN MENKEN Beauty and the Beast Overture

JOHN WILLIAMS “Harry’s Wondrous World” from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

JOHN WILLIAMS Star Wars Suite

SOUSA Stars and Stripes Forever

In memory of Mary Ann Lee