Last night was the 18th season premiere of The Voice with the newest judge Nick Jonas. The coveted last spot of the show was saved for teenager Joanna Serenko from St. Louis. In case you were wondering...Kirkwood High. All four judges turned their chair and she chose Team Nick. She is fantastic and I think has a real shot and winning the show.

Video of Nick Jonas Fights for Joanna Serenko, Who Sings "All My Loving" - Voice Blind Auditions

Go Joanna!!