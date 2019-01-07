WATCH: St. Louisan Jake Bain Inspires on Ellen Today!!

She played his speech in high school on Friday and interviews him on today's show

Ellen sat down with Indiana State University football player Jake Bain, who gave an inspiring speech during a high school assembly at John Burroughs, in which he came out to all of his peers. Jake spoke with Ellen about his experience, and his hopes to inspire other athletes in college sports to have the courage to also come out. Here's the interview: 

Ellen played his full speech on Friday and will have him as a guest today. 

