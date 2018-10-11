St. Louisan Karlie Kloss Will Host Project Runway Reboot
It's moving back to Bravo
“Project Runway” is leaving Lifetime and going back to its original network, Bravo. And we just heard that Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn won't be back. They are moving to Amazon Prime Video to do a new fashion reality show. St. Louisan and supermodel Karlie Kloss will be the host of the NEW "Project Runway." Executive producer and fashion designer Christian Siriano will be her sidekick for the rebooted franchise. Nina Garcia is back with fashion designer Brandon Maxwell and journalist and former Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Elaine Welteroth.
I am the HOST of #ProjectRunway!!! Joining me on this crazy adventure are judges @brandonmaxwell @elainewelteroth @ninagarcia and mentor @csiriano! Boldest and best collection yet ✂️-- I CANT WAIT!
Click here to read more.