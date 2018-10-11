St. Louisan Karlie Kloss Will Host Project Runway Reboot

“Project Runway” is leaving Lifetime and going back to its original network, Bravo. And we just heard that Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn won't be back. They are moving to Amazon Prime Video to do a new fashion reality show. St. Louisan and supermodel Karlie Kloss will be the host of the NEW "Project Runway." Executive producer and fashion designer Christian Siriano will be her sidekick for the rebooted franchise. Nina Garcia is back with fashion designer Brandon Maxwell and journalist and former Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Elaine Welteroth.

