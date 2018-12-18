WATCH: St. Louisan Kennedy Holmes Final Four Voice Performance

On Monday night’s part-one finale of The Voice, the final four contestants performed original songs for the first time. Team Blake’s Kirk Jay started things off by performing a new track called “Defenseless.” Next, Team Jennifer’s Kennedy Holmes--the youngest singer in the competition--wowed the coaches with her original track “Love Is Free”

Video of Kennedy Holmes Debuts Original Song &quot;Love Is Free&quot; - The Voice 2018 Live Finale

Team Blake’s Chris Kroeze showed off his authentic stage presence with his single “Human.” Later, Team Kelly’s pint-sized country singer Chevel Shepherd debuted her original song “Broken Hearts"--which Kelly actually thought about recording herself. Kennedy also closed out the night with her cover of "Confident." It was awesome!

Video of Kennedy Holmes Lights Up the Stage with a Fiery &quot;Confident&quot; Cover - The Voice 2018 Live Finale

