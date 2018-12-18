WATCH: St. Louisan Kennedy Holmes Final Four Voice Performance

The contestants performed an original song last night

December 18, 2018
Trish Gazall
Trish Gazall
Kennedy Holmes
Categories: 
Features
Shows
Trish's Blog
Trish's Trash

On Monday night’s part-one finale of The Voice, the final four contestants performed original songs for the first time. Team Blake’s Kirk Jay started things off by performing a new track called “Defenseless.” Next, Team Jennifer’s Kennedy Holmes--the youngest singer in the competition--wowed the coaches with her original track “Love Is Free”

Team Blake’s Chris Kroeze showed off his authentic stage presence with his single “Human.” Later, Team Kelly’s pint-sized country singer Chevel Shepherd debuted her original song “Broken Hearts"--which Kelly actually thought about recording herself. Kennedy also closed out the night with her cover of "Confident." It was awesome! 

Click here to see all of the performances from last night. 

Tags: 
Kennedy Holmes
The Voice
Jennifer Hudson

Trish's Dishes