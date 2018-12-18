WATCH: St. Louisan Kennedy Holmes Final Four Voice Performance
The contestants performed an original song last night
December 18, 2018
On Monday night’s part-one finale of The Voice, the final four contestants performed original songs for the first time. Team Blake’s Kirk Jay started things off by performing a new track called “Defenseless.” Next, Team Jennifer’s Kennedy Holmes--the youngest singer in the competition--wowed the coaches with her original track “Love Is Free”
Team Blake’s Chris Kroeze showed off his authentic stage presence with his single “Human.” Later, Team Kelly’s pint-sized country singer Chevel Shepherd debuted her original song “Broken Hearts"--which Kelly actually thought about recording herself. Kennedy also closed out the night with her cover of "Confident." It was awesome!
Click here to see all of the performances from last night.