WATCH: St. Louisan Kennedy Holmes on The Voice Last Night

Kennedy Holmes a 13 year-old from St. Louis and she's on The Voice. And she's outstanding!!! I mean watch this performance and you would think you were watching a seasoned pro! We are rooting for you Kennedy! We find out if she moves on during tonight's show. Here's her performance of "Wind Beneath My Wings" from last night's show:

Video of Kennedy Holmes Performs &quot;Wind Beneath My Wings&quot; - The Voice 2018 Live Top 13 Performances