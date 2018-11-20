WATCH: St. Louisan Kennedy Holmes on The Voice Last Night
She performed "Wind Beneath My Wings"
November 20, 2018
Kennedy Holmes a 13 year-old from St. Louis and she's on The Voice. And she's outstanding!!! I mean watch this performance and you would think you were watching a seasoned pro! We are rooting for you Kennedy! We find out if she moves on during tonight's show. Here's her performance of "Wind Beneath My Wings" from last night's show:
Thank you for EVERYTHING, mom and dad! Tonight on @NBCTheVoice was special. https://t.co/FRUqWIDINE— Kennedy Holmes (@imkennedyholmes) November 20, 2018