Starbucks Introduces New Drink

On Tuesday, Starbucks announced a new drink: the Protein-Blended Cold Brew. The new beverages are offered in Almond and Cacao. It's made with slow-steeped Starbucks Cold Brew, alternative milk (coconut and almond) and plant-based proteins for a delicious, non-dairy beverage that’s a good source of protein and keeps you going throughout the day. A Grande (16 fluid ounce) beverage is 270 calories or less and $5.95.

The site Extra Crispy says, it's basically "just a vegan smoothie with caffeine." But it does praise Starbucks for finally debuting a beverage that "highlights alternative milks."