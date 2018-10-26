Starbucks Witch's Brew Frappuccino

Ahead of Halloween next week, Starbucks has announced the new Witch’s Brew Frappucino. Bustle reports that the newest offering is bright purple and “toad’s breath”-flavored, which really means Swirl Orange Crème-flavored. It’s also layered with green “bat warts,” aka chia seeds, and topped off with vanilla whipped cream and a dusting of green “lizard scale” matcha powder. Starbucks has previously celebrated All Hallows’ Eve with the Franken Frappuccino in 2014, the Frappula Frappuccino in 2015 and 2016 and the Zombie Frappuccino in 2017. The Witch’s Brew Frappuccino is available now for a limited time at participating Starbucks locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and some Caribbean markets.