Starbucks Witch's Brew Frappuccino

With "toad's breath" and "bat warts"

October 26, 2018
Trish Gazall
Trish Gazall

Starbucks newsroom

Categories: 
Features
Shows
Trish's Blog
Trish's Trash

Ahead of Halloween next week, Starbucks has announced the new Witch’s Brew Frappucino. Bustle reports that the newest offering is bright purple and “toad’s breath”-flavored, which really means Swirl Orange Crème-flavored. It’s also layered with green “bat warts,” aka chia seeds, and topped off with vanilla whipped cream and a dusting of green “lizard scale” matcha powder. Starbucks has previously celebrated All Hallows’ Eve with the Franken Frappuccino in 2014, the Frappula Frappuccino in 2015 and 2016 and the Zombie Frappuccino in 2017. The Witch’s Brew Frappuccino is available now for a limited time at participating Starbucks locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and some Caribbean markets.

Tags: 
Starbucks
Witch's Brew Frappucino

Trish's Dishes

WATCH: Making a Meal For Hope Lodge with Schnucks
WATCH: Celebrating Christmas in July with Schnucks Delivers
Trish's Dishes: All About the Burger and Dad
Trish's Dishes: Pesto Veggie Dip
Celebs with 'Regular' Jobs Before Becoming Famous
Trish's Dishes: Try Schnucks Fresh Beer Brats