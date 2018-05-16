Sterling K. Brown's 4th Explore St. Louis Video

May 16, 2018
We love Sterling K. Brown because he's from St. Louis and he's on This Is Us!! So you've probably caught one of the commericals for Explore St. Louis? He's doing a fourth one! 

 

 

Brian Hall, chief marketing officer for Explore St. Louis told KSDK that Brown is promoting his hometown for free, with one stipulation.

“All he wanted for us to do is make a donation to the Matthews Dickey Boys and Girls Club which we were really pleased to do,” said Hall.  AWESOME!!

