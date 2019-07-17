We're Loving the New Streets of St. Charles Businesses and Beale Street Market That Just Started This Summer!
Trish is back hanging out at the Streets of St. Charles this summer!
July 17, 2019
The Streets of St. Charles is still the best spot in the area to live, work, dine and shop! And you've got to come to the Beale Street Market, happening every first Wednesday of the month this summer. It's like an art and farmers market combined, with fresh produce, hand-crafted jewelry and more!
Check it all out on StreetsofStCharles.com!