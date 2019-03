SURVEY: Would you work if you didn't have to?

If you could afford not to work, would you still go to your job? That was the question recently posed in a recent post by the investment strategy firm PlanSponsor.

More than a third ( 34.7%) of those surveyed said they would not work if they didn’t have to. But, a quarter (26.3%) said they would still work occasionally or just for fun.

Twenty percent would change fields and work just part time. I think this is where I would fall. I would get too bored doing absolutely nothing. I think I would have to work part time and do a lot of charity stuff.

Here are some of the responses:

– “With sufficient funds, I’d want to establish a scholarship foundation and work part-time at running it, along with full-time staff.”

– “If I didn’t have to work to earn money, I think I would travel and volunteer almost all the time.”

– “I have enough now. My wife wants me to be Medicare eligible before I retire.”

