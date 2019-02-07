Ted Drewes Opens for It's 90th Season Next Week

Every year Ted Drewes closes for a bit for routine maintenance as they did in January. But get excited St. Louis, they are reopening next week for it's 90th season. Congrats Ted Drewes! Can't wait to have ya!?! lol. They reopen next Tuesday, February 12th. And they have a Valentine's Day special!

Planning a date with your Valentine? We'll be open just in time. Frozen Custard is the perfect treat to top off a perfect night. Try our Valentine's Day special. pic.twitter.com/1BAgoencL8 — Ted Drewes (@RealTedDrewes) February 4, 2019