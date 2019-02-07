Ted Drewes Opens for It's 90th Season Next Week

They have something just for Valentine's Day

February 7, 2019
Trish Gazall
Trish Gazall
Categories: 
Features
Shows
Trish's Blog
Trish's Trash

Every year Ted Drewes closes for a bit for routine maintenance as they did in January. But get excited St. Louis, they are reopening next week for it's 90th season. Congrats Ted Drewes! Can't wait to have ya!?! lol. They reopen next Tuesday, February 12th. And they have a Valentine's Day special! 

Tags: 
Ted Drewes
frozen custard
St. Louis

Trish's Dishes