Teen Missing for 2 Years Was Just Traveling & 'Smiling'

On May 24, 2016, then-15-year-old Aubrey Jayce Carroll left school early and disappeared without a trace, never returning to his parents' home in Griffin, Georgia. Now investigators have finally tracked Carroll down, and guess what? He was just chilling, dude! "I'm all right, I’m OK, I’ve been smiling, and y’all should do the same," the now-17-year-old said this week in a Facebook video shared by the Spalding County Sheriff's office. It turns out Carroll has been living a cash-free, hippie lifestyle while tripping around the U.S. "He had a support group that he was with and all indications were that he was happy and was thriving," says Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix. "They basically looked like a group of people from the Woodstock era in their clothing and lifestyle." Carroll has now agreed to retire from the road and move back home. Read more here.