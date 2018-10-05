WATCH: Toddler Shreds Over $1000 of Parents Money
They might get the money back in a year or two
For months, Ben and Jackie Beinap had been saving up cash to pay back Ben's parents for season tickets to University of Utah football. They finally got the $1,060 they needed and placed it in an envelope, but then it mysteriously disappeared. They scoured their home until Jackie realized the cash had been shredded by their 2-year-old son, Leo, who often helps his mom shred junk mail and was therefore familiar with the shredder. “I cried for a minute...We just, for like five minutes, we just shuffled through it, not talking. We didn’t know what to do and then I broke the silence and I’m like, ‘Well, this will make a great wedding story one day,’” Jackee told KSL-TV. It turns out there's a government office that deals with mutilated cash, so the Beinaps might get their money back in a year or two, after they bag the shredded dough up and send it to D.C. OMG can you imagine???