WATCH: The Tonight Show's Tribute to Aretha Franklin

Ariana Grande and The Roots

August 17, 2018
Trish Gazall
Trish Gazall
Aretha Franklin

© Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA T

Categories: 
Features
Shows
Trish's Blog
Trish's Trash

On Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show, Ariana Grande paid tribute to to Aretha Franklin by performing the late singer's classic "Natural Woman." Backed up by The Roots, the singer teared up as she belted out the song. Grande later reflected on what it was like to meet Franklin. "We sang at the White House and she was so sweet... and she was so cute," she recalled. "It's an honor to have met her and we're going to celebrate her."

Tags: 
The Tonight Show
Aretha Franklin
Ariana Grande

Trish's Dishes