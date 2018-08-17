WATCH: The Tonight Show's Tribute to Aretha Franklin
Ariana Grande and The Roots
August 17, 2018
On Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show, Ariana Grande paid tribute to to Aretha Franklin by performing the late singer's classic "Natural Woman." Backed up by The Roots, the singer teared up as she belted out the song. Grande later reflected on what it was like to meet Franklin. "We sang at the White House and she was so sweet... and she was so cute," she recalled. "It's an honor to have met her and we're going to celebrate her."
Thank you @ArianaGrande and @theRoots for putting together a beautiful opening of our show honoring our friend, the legendary Aretha Franklin. I know it’s a big night for Ariana - but this is what great people do when they know we need them to be there for us. #ArianaOnFallon— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) August 17, 2018