Top 10 Most Popular Gift Cards and Least Popular

October 30, 2018
Gift cards are always a popular Christmas gift. But with anything there are good ones and bad ones. A new study found the gift cards people want the most and the cards people want the least: 

The 10 that people want the most: 

Amazon, Visa , Walmart , American Express, iTunes, Starbucks, Target, eBay, Google Play and Sephora.

And the least popular: 

Hobby Lobby, H&M, Michaels, Old Navy, Forever 21, American Airlines, Apple Store, Shell, Cinemark and Cabela's. 

