Top 10 Most Popular Gift Cards and Least Popular
Giving gift cards for the holiday's? Check out this list
October 30, 2018
Gift cards are always a popular Christmas gift. But with anything there are good ones and bad ones. A new study found the gift cards people want the most and the cards people want the least:
The 10 that people want the most:
Amazon, Visa , Walmart , American Express, iTunes, Starbucks, Target, eBay, Google Play and Sephora.
And the least popular:
Hobby Lobby, H&M, Michaels, Old Navy, Forever 21, American Airlines, Apple Store, Shell, Cinemark and Cabela's.
See all the stats and tips for buying gift cards here.