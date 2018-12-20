LIST: The Top 10 Most Popular TV Stars on Social Media
Based on comments, tweets, likes, retweets...etc
December 20, 2018
Nielsen is out with its rankings of the 10 most popular TV stars--not onscreen, but on social media. The rankings are based on the number of comments, shares, likes, and retweets the celebs generate on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter--and those who made the list are not only celebs with their own shows, but artists and movie stars whose appearances on awards shows and talk shows likewise stir up a lot of activity online. Here's who made the top 10:
1. Tyra Banks
2. Chris Hayes
3. Cardi B
4. Kendall Kyndall
5. Sean Hannity
6. Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino
7. Will Smith
8. Lele Pons
9. Kelly Clarkson
10. Bad Bunny
