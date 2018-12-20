LIST: The Top 10 Most Popular TV Stars on Social Media

Nielsen is out with its rankings of the 10 most popular TV stars--not onscreen, but on social media. The rankings are based on the number of comments, shares, likes, and retweets the celebs generate on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter--and those who made the list are not only celebs with their own shows, but artists and movie stars whose appearances on awards shows and talk shows likewise stir up a lot of activity online. Here's who made the top 10:

1. Tyra Banks

2. Chris Hayes

3. Cardi B

4. Kendall Kyndall

5. Sean Hannity

6. Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino

7. Will Smith

8. Lele Pons

9. Kelly Clarkson

10. Bad Bunny

Click here to read more