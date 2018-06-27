Top 100 Names Over the Last 100 Years

The Social Security Administration released a list of the 100 most popular baby names in America from 1918 to 2017 for both boys and girls.

The Social Security Administration does make this note:

Popular names listed below are not necessarily consistently popular in every year. For example, the name James, ranked as the most popular male name over the last 100 years, has been ranked as low as number 19. Similarly, the most popular female name in the table, Mary, ranked as low as 127.

I would just like to point out #2 on the list for girls' names. (which really I find kind of odd because I don't know that many Patricia's) :) Here's the top 10 for boys and girls:

1 James Mary

2 John Patricia

3 Robert Jennifer

4 Michael Linda

5 William Elizabeth

6 David Barbara

7 Richard Susan

8 Joseph Jessica

9 Thomas Sarah

10 Charles Margaret

Get the full list HERE