LIST: Top 13 Googled Halloween Movies

Is your favorite on the list?

October 30, 2018
Looking for something spooky to watch to get you in the Halloween mood? These are the top 13 Halloween movies googled since 2014: 

1. “Get Out” (2017)

2. “Ghostbusters” (1984)

3. “It” (1990)

4. “Beetlejuice” (1988)

5. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993)

6. “Halloween” (1978)

7. “The Addams Family” (1991)

8. “Hocus Pocus” (1993)

9. “The Shining” (1980)

10. “Casper” (1995)

11. “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” (1966)

12. “The Exorcist” (1973)

13. “Scream” (1996)

