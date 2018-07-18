WATCH: Trapeze Stunt Goes Wrong on AGT

Viewers were stunned when a husband-wife trapeze act's performance went wrong on Tuesday's episode of America's Got Talent. Marcy and Tyce of Duo Transcend were climbing over each other while hanging from a bar--which was made riskier by the fact that Tyce is nearly blind due to a progressive eye disease. Toward the end of the act, a slip of the couple's hands resulted in Mary plummeting to the floor. Their 2-year-old son and Mary's mother were in the crowd and looked horrified. Fortunately, the pair had a thick protective mat on the floor that softened the blow. Ultimately, the judges allowed the tearful couple to move on to the live rounds in Hollywood.

Video of Duo Transcend: Dangerous Trapeze Act Goes Wrong - America&#039;s Got Talent 2018