Trish's Dishes: All About the Burger and Dad

Tell your Dad to relax on Father's Day and take over the grill! There's nothing better than a burger on the grill. Sure you could go for the simple burger, but if you want to switch it up, Simply Schucks has a ton of recipe ideas! They have the "Sweet Home Avocado Burger", a salmon burger ("Give 'Em Salmon to Talk About Burger") and even chicken ("If You Crossaint It. Flaunt It") if you want to really be different. But this one caught my eye.... You Chedda Believe It!!

You Chedda Believe It

BUN: Brioche

TOPPINGS: Schnucks BBQ sauce, onion rings, bread and butter pickles, Schnucks bacon, Tillamook cheese and lettuce

PREP AND GRILLING: In a bowl, mix 1 lb. Schnucks fresh 85% lean ground beef, 1 tbsp. Schnucks seasoned salt, 1 tbsp. Schnucks Worcestershire sauce, 1 tsp. pepper, 1-2 cloves of garlic, minced. Mold into four patties. Heat the grill to 450 degrees. Grill patties over direct heat for about 4-6 minutes on each side.

COOK’S WISDOM

Use a long-handled metal spatula to flip burgers. Flip once to lock in juices.

They also have a ton of recipes for sauces/condiments to go with your burgers. Like this one that "pairs well with salmon burgers:

HONEY, GRILL ME A BURGER

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

1/4 cup Hellmann’s mayonnaise

1/4 cup honey

1 tsp. paprika

black pepper, to taste

photo by Schnucks

They also have some great GRILLING TIPS to make the perfect burger for dad:

*85 percent lean beef is ideal for grilling juicy burgers. Ground beef that is 80 percent lean has 20 percent fat, which renders and causes flare-ups; 90 percent lean beef can become dry when grilled.

*Be careful not to char the meat or press down on the patties with a spatula while cooking, which will squeeze out all those flavorful juices.

*Brush with a touch of olive oil before grilling.

