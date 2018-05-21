Trish's Dishes: Pesto Veggie Dip

Congratulations to the Class of 2018!!! Whether it be from grade school, high school or college, I'm sure a party will follow. Simply Schnucks magazine, the monthly magazine they have in-store/online with recipes, has an entire issue dedicated to recipes that are perfect for a graduation party (click here to see). I actually made one of them for Mother's Day. I was in charge of an appetizer. I think veggies and dip is always a good one to bring but I always serve ranch with it. I decide to switch it up this time and use the Simply Schnucks recipe for Pesto Veggie Dip. It was a hit! It tastes great, looks great and it's so easy. Here's a pic of mine:

photo by Trish Gazall

See doesn't it look nice for a party? Here's the recipe:

Pesto Veggie Dip

Time: 10 min

16 oz. Schnucks sour cream

¼ cup Schnucks mayonnaise

¼ cup jarred pesto

1-2 tbsp. lemon juice

salt and pepper

Combine sour cream, mayonnaise, pesto and 1 tablespoon lemon juice and stir until smooth. Add more lemon juice if dip is too thick.

Season with salt and pepper. Serve with your favorite veggies.

And here's our Mother's Day pic :)